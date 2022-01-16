For the Sauk-Suiattle Indian Tribe, the city of Seattle’s hydroelectric dams on the upper Skagit River have caused harm to tribal members, its collective tribal culture and the the tribe’s spiritual beliefs.
While lawsuits the tribe filed last year against Seattle regarding fish passage and what it believes is the city providing false information play out in county and federal courts, the tribe has filed a third lawsuit in Sauk-Suiattle Tribal Court to address its concerns over what it calls natural law.
According to the lawsuit, natural laws are unwritten and found instead in values, beliefs, practices, customs and traditions practiced and passed on through language, stories, songs, dances, ceremonies and the leadership of elders.
For the tribe, Skagit River salmon — called tsuladxw in the Salish language Lushootseed — are a lynchpin of natural law, and for too long Seattle’s dams have put the fish at risk.
“Tsuladxw’s children born in our homeland travel down the Skagit River as they grow on their journey to the saltwater. They depend on nutrient rich fresh waters in which to grow and ... (Seattle’s) dams block many nutrients necessary to their growth,” the lawsuit states.
The tribe describes salmon as members of the tribal family, as well as the most important and sacred food from earlier times to the present day.
“They are central to our cultural identity, spiritual traditions, and physical wellbeing,” the lawsuit states.
As such, the lawsuit argues Seattle is obligated to address the impact of the dams on salmon and, in turn, on the tribe.
According to the lawsuit, the three dams in Seattle’s Skagit River Hydroelectric Project were built without consultation with the tribe, inundated sites of cultural significance to the tribe, impeded salmon from advancing up the Skagit River, and resulted in a loss of spawning and rearing habitat for salmon throughout the watershed.
The lawsuit says that Seattle’s assertion that fish never migrated above its dams conflicts with longstanding tribal histories shared verbally throughout generations, and that the city’s insistence that the struggles of Skagit River salmon have to do with overfishing and estuary habitat has caused strife in the community, including a devaluing of local tribes and harassment of tribal members.
The lawsuit specifically alleges that Seattle’s operation and promotion of its dams have violated the tribe’s constitutional rights under the First, Fourth and 14th amendments, as well as caused “intentional or negligent infliction of emotional distress” onto the tribe.
The lawsuit further asserts that under natural law, the salmon have rights themselves “to pure water ... and the right of access to their ancestral waters,” and the tribe has the right to protect the salmon and “to support healthy ecosystems from which to provide on-going food security to hunt, fish, trap and gather.”
Lawsuits asserting similar “rights of nature” are gaining traction throughout the world, from battles to protect wild rice in Minnesota to wetlands in Florida, according to the Center for Democratic and Environmental Rights.
The local lawsuit was filed Jan. 6. Sauk-Suiattle attorney Jack W. Fiander said Seattle has 20 days to decide whether to respond before a tribal judge may rule on the case.
“It’s just asking for a declaration, a judgment, a confirmation from the court that Seattle is violating the rights of the salmon and the tribe,” Fiander said. “If that occurs, the tribe could either request an injunction to the city to do this or that to correct the situation, or I could take the judgment and ask that it be given recognition and full effect in Superior Court.”
Debra Smith, general manager/CEO of Seattle City Light that operates the city’s dams, said in a prepared statement to the Skagit Valley Herald that the utility is reviewing the lawsuit and will not otherwise comment.
The tribe isn’t alone in fighting for Seattle to address what’s broadly seen as a need for fish passage at its dams. The city has come under renewed scrutiny over the past year as Seattle City Light has begun the relicensing process for the dams.
The Upper Skagit Indian Tribe, Swinomish Indian Tribal Community, nonprofits and government natural resource agencies have also disagreed with Seattle over the impacts the dams have on Skagit River salmon and on how the utility should address those impacts if its license is renewed by the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission.
Alongside the Sauk-Suiattle Indian Tribe’s three lawsuits, Skagit County filed a lawsuit over public records related to Seattle’s hydropower revenue and salmon recovery spending.
More recently, the Skagit County Board of Commissioners introduced new Seattle Mayor Bruce Harrell to the county’s position on the issue through a letter dated Jan. 3 that argues that instituting fish passage at the dams is the only way forward.
“Fish passage has been required at virtually every other Pacific Northwest hydro project over the past 25 years — because it works,” the letter states.
The county also passed a resolution in October outlining its stance on the issue, and Skagit County civil prosecutor Will Honea has been asking municipalities throughout the county to sign it as well.
The town of Lyman was the first to sign the resolution, following Honea’s presentation at its Nov. 9 Town Council meeting. The Sedro-Woolley City Council most recently joined the movement, signing the resolution this week.
