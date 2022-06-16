As severe flooding events become more common due to climate change, Skagit County dike district officials are asking the operator of the three dams on the Skagit River to help limit the effects.
Under its current federal license, dam operator Seattle City Light is required to leave room for 120,000 acre feet of water behind Ross Dam, to absorb a sudden increase in water.
However, Daryl Hamburg, chairman of the Skagit County Dike District Partnership, and other dike district officials are saying that number should be higher.
As stakeholders in the federal relicensing process for the dams, dike district officials are formally demanding stronger flood protection policies, Hamburg said at a presentation Tuesday.
And while it appears the utility tends to exceed the 120,000 acre feet of flood storage space, Hamburg said getting this written into the new license will mean more certainty for those downriver.
“We have one shot to get flood risk management improved in this system for the next 30 to 50 years,” Hamburg said, referring to the expected length of the license.
REAL IMPACTS
Hamburg said flooding in the fall brought record-breaking flows of water. Properties flooded in low-lying areas, but the county's system of levies held against the rising water.
He said if Seattle City Light had only the minimum required flood storage available behind Ross Dam, residents in Mount Vernon would have seen another 8 feet of water in the river, easily capping the county's 41-foot levies.
“It's pretty frightening," Hamburg said. "Incredibly frightening.”
A situation like that would see water topping Interstate 5 and major state highways, and would present the possibility of a real countywide emergency, he said.
Only one grocery store in Mount Vernon is outside the floodplain, he said. Crucial power and sewage infrastructure are in the floodplain as well.
“It's not 'just you people in the valley,' it's the whole county,” he said.
Stakeholders are asking that Seattle City Light's new license require it to have 200,000 acre feet of flood storage behind Ross Dam, which is close to what the utility already maintains, said Jenna Friebel, executive director of the Skagit Drainage and Irrigation Districts Consortium.
“Our ask is really consistent with how they’re already operating," she said.
Stakeholders are also asking that Seattle City Light be required to plan for flooding earlier than it does now.
Under its current license, the utility is required to prepare for flooding by Dec. 1. But as climate change is resulting in severe flooding earlier in the fall, Friebel and others are asking to move that date up to Nov. 1.
“These major floods happen early, and they're quite large,” she said.
DAM RELICENSING
Seattle City Light's license to operate the three hydro-electric dams on the Skagit River is set to expire in 2025, and it must get approval from the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission to continue operating beyond that.
Friebel said the relicensing process started in 2018, and her organization filed a formal request early on for the utility to study flood storage.
But Friebel and Hamburg are just two voices at the table, as the commission weighs input from various federal, state and local agencies, nonprofits and Native American tribes.
The hope is the commission will see the value in this request, and require the higher flood storage capacity be part of the new license, Friebel said.
Hamburg said there's nothing in place now to require Seattle City Light be prepared for a large flood event such as the one last fall.
Based on prior practice, it's likely Seattle City Light will have more flood storage space than is required, but without a guarantee it makes it difficult for the dike districts to plan.
“If we operate on assumed information, it's a very dangerous game," Hamburg said.
He said he's anticipating pushback from Seattle City Light on his request, but he's not sure what form the pushback will take.
