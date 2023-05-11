Skagit County Public Health is asking those who harvest shellfish from the county's beaches, including those along Samish Bay, to make sure the shellfish is safe to eat.
The state Department of Health has updated its Shellfish Safety Map to reflect the seasonal vibrio bacteria advisory for recreational shellfish harvesting in Samish Bay through Sept. 30.
Vibrio is a naturally occurring bacteria found in marine coastal waters. The bacteria — normally present in low numbers — can rapidly multiply when weather warms, dramatically increasing the likelihood of shellfish contamination.
Those recreational harvesters targeting Samish Bay — identified as a high-risk area for vibrio — are advised to “Check, Chill, Cook” to avoid illness.
They should check for closures and advisories due to vibrio and biotoxins; chill harvested shellfish immediately, and do not allow it to be exposed to the sun for more than one hour; cook shellfish to 145 degree for 15 seconds.
Cooking will destroy vibrio toxins, though it will not eradicate biotoxins.
The Department of Health stresses to eat only well-cooked shellfish and do not consider shellfish fully cooked when the shells just open.
Skagit County Public Health and the Department of Health monitor clams, oysters and mussels for biotoxins, including the toxin responsible for Paralytic Shellfish Poisoning.
PSP is caused by eating shellfish containing elevated levels of a naturally occurring microscopic organism.
Symptoms of poisoning begin as a tingling sensation in the lips and tongue and can progress to a life-threatening paralysis of the respiratory system.
For more information, visit the state Department of Health website.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.