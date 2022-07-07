goskagit

A Skagit County fish restoration project will go ahead as scheduled, after a mistake that threatened the project was corrected.

Emily Derenne, who is managing the project for the county, said the county received the permit it needed Wednesday from the Army Corps of Engineers.

Starting Friday, crews will begin to replace an undersized culvert on Ovenell Slough near Concrete with a pedestrian bridge to improve access to fish spawning habitat.

In early June, the Army Corps announced it approved a permit for the project prematurely. 

At the time, Matt Bennett, who oversees permit managers for the Army Corps of Engineers’ Seattle office, said staff failed to recognize the Skagit River's designation as a wild and scenic river. 

This designation requires additional scrutiny by the U.S. Forest Service. A staff member wasn't aware of this, and approved the permit without consulting the Forest Service, Bennett said. 

Derenne said that because the corps noticed the mistake, staff fast-tracked the added work that was required. 

"I have nothing but praise for the Forest Service and the corps," she said. "Everybody really understood the urgency and rose to the occasion."

Had the county not received the permit, the project likely would have been canceled. Government agencies that promised funding were unlikely to offer an extension, Derenne said. 

