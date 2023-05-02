A shoreline management plan for parts of Skagit County reached its final stage of development as it undergoes review by the state Department of Ecology.
The Shoreline Master Program is a land use policy and regulatory document for areas along marine waters and some rivers, lakes and wetlands. This update is for unincorporated Skagit County and the towns of Lyman and Hamilton.
It covers 228 miles of marine shoreline, 600 miles along streams and rivers and 53 lakes. The program regulates shoreline uses, development, protections and public access.
Skagit County has not had a comprehensive update to the plan since 1972. In 2003, the state Legislature set a schedule for required regular updates.
Last year, the update went through Skagit County's public comment process and was adopted locally. Now, Ecology is required to go through a similar process.
Ecology will take public comment on the plan through 5 p.m. May 18.
Ecology will summarize public comments once its comment period has closed, said Ecology Shoreline Management Policy Lead Misty Blair. Any changes Ecology requires the county to implement will prompt another comment period.
During an April 24 public hearing for the draft update, several parties took issue with what they said were inadequate shoreline protections.
Representatives from the Swinomish Indian Tribal Community said the importance of salmon and salmon management were missing from the document.
During the hearing, Swinomish Tribal Senate Vice Chair Jeremy Wilbur said the draft document does not recognize the importance of salmon to treaty rights, and that it allows for significant variances in riparian habitats.
"We ask Ecology, please use every authority you have under the (Shoreline Management Act) to make the county SMP stronger, not weaker," Wilbur said.
Swinomish Environmental Policy Director Amy Trainer said, "The county has largely enshrined a business as usual approach that sanctions individual and cumulative uses to externalize the damage from new development onto the shoreline aquatic and marine nearshore habitat and resources that are important and essential for salmon recovery."
Nora Kammer, the environmental protection ecologist for the Skagit River System Cooperative, said during the hearing that the plan does not effectively identify or appropriately consider the status and priorities of shorelines of statewide significance.
Shorelines of statewide significance are a category in which statewide interests take priority and specific uses are preferred. Kammer said one third of freshwater shorelines in the county are in that category.
Several of those commenting brought up outdated FEMA floodplain maps, and a lack of planning for sea level rise and climate change.
Trainer said that plan fails to incorporate current climate change science.
A recent bill passed by the state Legislature mandates planning for climate change within comprehensive plans. However, guidance for how to apply such legislation won't be available until the end of the year.
This bill needs to be signed by Gov. Jay Inslee before becoming law.
"Skagit County cannot afford to not plan for sea level rise and climate change impacts," Skagit Land Trust Executive Director Molly Doran said.
Those wishing to take part in Ecology's comment period can do so online or mail their comments to Chad Yunge, Washington Department of Ecology, Northwest Region – Bellingham Field Office, 913 Squalicum Way #101, Bellingham, 98225.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.