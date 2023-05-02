goskagit

A shoreline management plan for parts of Skagit County reached its final stage of development as it undergoes review by the state Department of Ecology.

The Shoreline Master Program is a land use policy and regulatory document for areas along marine waters and some rivers, lakes and wetlands. This update is for unincorporated Skagit County and the towns of Lyman and Hamilton.


