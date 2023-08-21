svh-202308xx-news-Smokey-Sunrise-1.jpg
The sun rises above Burlington Hill on Sunday morning in Burlington.

 Oliver Hamlin / Skagit Valley Herald

Smoke from nearby wildfires settled into the Skagit Valley over the weekend.

Closer to the Sourdough Fire near Diablo Lake, the air quality registered as unhealthy for sensitive groups.


Emma Fletcher-Frazer can be reached at efletcher-frazer@skagitpublishing.com, 360-416-2199, Twitter: @Emma_SVH

