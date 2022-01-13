Steelhead at Hope Island farm

This Google Earth image from state Department of Ecology documents shows the grid-like fish farm off the shore of Hope Island in southwest Skagit County. The state Department of Fish & Wildlife will allow Cooke Aquaculture to raise steelhead at the site.

The state Supreme Court published a unanimous decision by its nine judges Thursday to uphold the state Department of Fish and Wildlife's approval of steelhead farming in Puget Sound. 

The environment groups Wild Fish Conservancy, Center for Biological Diversity, Center for Food Safety, and Friends of the Earth have been fighting the state's decision to allow steelhead farming since early 2020.

At issue is the plan of international seafood company Cooke Aquaculture to switch from raising nonnative Atlantic salmon at net pens in the region to raising native steelhead trout at the facilities.

The state moved to end Atlantic salmon farming after a Cooke Aquaculture net pen near Cypress Island in Skagit County collapsed in August 2017.

The collapse allowed the nonnative Atlantic salmon to get into the Puget Sound habitats of other species, including Endangered Species Act-protected wild salmon and steelhead. 

The environment groups first made their case against the way Fish and Wildlife issued permits to Cooke Aquaculture in King County Superior Court, then appealed that court's decision to the Supreme Court. 

Meanwhile, Fish and Wildlife has continued taking steps to enable Cooke Aquaculture to make the transition to steelhead farming, including at its remaining facility in Skagit County, near Hope Island west of La Conner. 

