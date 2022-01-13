...HEAVY RAINFALL WILL MAINTAIN AN INCREASED THREAT OF LANDSLIDES
THROUGH TODAY...
Heavy precipitation over the past few days and weeks has greatly
increased soil moisture to saturated levels across Western Washington.
While additional rainfall today will be notably less than the last
two days, the additional rain will put extra pressure on soil
instability, leading to an increased threat of landslides.
For more information about current conditions, visit
www.weather.gov/seattle, select Hydrology, and then scroll down
for the links to the landslide information pages.
For more information on landslides, visit the website for the
Washington State Department of Natural Resources landslide
geologic hazards at: http://bit.ly/2mtA3wn
This Google Earth image from state Department of Ecology documents shows the grid-like fish farm off the shore of Hope Island in southwest Skagit County. The state Department of Fish & Wildlife will allow Cooke Aquaculture to raise steelhead at the site.
The state Supreme Court published a unanimous decision by its nine judges Thursday to uphold the state Department of Fish and Wildlife's approval of steelhead farming in Puget Sound.
The environment groups Wild Fish Conservancy, Center for Biological Diversity, Center for Food Safety, and Friends of the Earth have been fighting the state's decision to allow steelhead farming since early 2020.
At issue is the plan of international seafood company Cooke Aquaculture to switch from raising nonnative Atlantic salmon at net pens in the region to raising native steelhead trout at the facilities.
The state moved to end Atlantic salmon farming after a Cooke Aquaculture net pen near Cypress Island in Skagit County collapsed in August 2017.
The collapse allowed the nonnative Atlantic salmon to get into the Puget Sound habitats of other species, including Endangered Species Act-protected wild salmon and steelhead.
Meanwhile, Fish and Wildlife has continued taking steps to enable Cooke Aquaculture to make the transition to steelhead farming, including at its remaining facility in Skagit County, near Hope Island west of La Conner.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.