The state Department of Natural Resources is temporarily closing vehicle access to Harry Osborne State Forest.
The state forest north of Hamilton is made up of about 16,900 acres of trust land. The closure goes into effect Tuesday.
Natural Resources Baker District Manager Chris Hankey said Monday the decision to close the forest was prompted by the continual dumping of garbage, illegal timber harvesting, vandalism, unsafe shooting practices and unauthorized camping.
He said the department plans to keep the forest closed to vehicle access through July 1, after which parking at the Les Hilde Trailhead will reopen.
The department plays to reopen other areas of the forest to vehicles in September for hunting season, and those areas may remain open through December.
The department will not allow camping through the end of 2023.
Hankey said the forest is under high levels of usage and “tremendous pressure,” which increased during the COVID-19 pandemic.
He estimated that tens of thousands of dollars worth of timber have been taken illegally.
Hankey said with one Natural Resources law enforcement officer in the Northwest Region, the department doesn’t have the resources or infrastructure to effectively deal with the issues Harry Osborne State Forest is facing.
The department is hoping to get another officer this year, Hankey said.
The department closed shooting at the popular gravel pit in the forest last summer, but Hankey said there’s still been reports of unsafe shooting throughout the forest, with numerous incidents of people almost getting shot.
“What we really need is people — when they’re out on the landscape — to not abuse it,” National Resources spokesperson Kenny Ocker said.
Hankey said that the department did not take the decision lightly.
“We want to majority of Washington citizens to be able to get out and enjoy DNR-managed lands.”
Hankey said that with the closure, he also hopes to get services to those who are living in the forest. Hankey said that after social services workers from Skagit County contact those living in the forest, they will have 72 hours to vacate.
Those who are living in the forest said Monday they were aware of the impending closure.
Ocker said the number of long-term campers was once up to 20 people, but has declined.
Melissa Morgan, who has been living by the trailhead, said she doesn’t want to leave, but is planning to move east because of the closure.
She said she been in contact with Community Action of Skagit County about housing.
Morgan said those living in the area had picked up large amounts of trash by the gravel pit left by other visitors. She said she thinks that making a large dumpster more available in the area would help cut down on the garbage being dumped.
Another resident said she had been trying to get housing through temporary hotel vouchers, but hadn’t received a voucher yet.
Other residents said they’ve lived their whole lives in the Hamilton area, and want to stay in the forest.
“This is a choice,” said Jerry Smith, another resident.
Lt. Jeff Willard of the Skagit County Sheriff’s Office said the Helping Hands Solution Center, the county’s crisis response team and mental health professionals at the Sheriff’s Office east precinct have reached out those living in the forest.
