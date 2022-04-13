Skagit, Whatcom, Island Trial Maintenance Organization members (top row, from left) Doug Shepherd, Bill Lundstrom, Claude Smith, Darryl Kvistad, and (bottom row, from left) Anne Knapp, Jerry Granahan, Pete Pehl and Duane Melcher pose for a portrait Monday west of Mount Vernon. The group, with an average age of about 70, is looking for new members to join its ranks.
Since 1998, the Skagit, Whatcom, Island Trail Maintenance Organization (SWITMO) has logged about 24,000 hours volunteering on U.S. Forest Service land.
The group will begin another season of trail maintenance on Saturday morning when it heads out to maintain a section of the Pacific Northwest National Scenic Trail, which passes through Whatcom, Skagit and Island counties.
And group members would like nothing more than to add to their ranks. For more information, email Joan Melcher at jdmelcher@comcast.net or call her at 360-424-0407.
First-time volunteers will need to sign a waiver, and a parent’s signature will be required for those under 18.
Experience in trail maintenance is not necessary as members of the group are more than willing to teach the techniques of the trade.
Tools and safety equipment are provided, though individual members are responsible for their own work gloves and food.
“We will meet twice a month from now until mid-September,” said SWITMO President Doug Shepherd. “We will begin at the trailhead off Chuckanut (Drive) and be working up trail. It definitely needs some attention.”
The group, while hearty, is beginning to show its age. The average age of its members is about 70.
“We need some younger people,” Claude Smith of Mount Vernon said. “None of us are what you would call young. But you can’t have any aversion to work.”
Bellingham’s Anne Knapp has enjoyed all aspects of volunteering.
“I’ve hiked for years and years,” Knapp said. “I got involved because it was time for me to give something back.
“I have never had more fun working with a group. They are really amazing.”
SWITMO also maintains and builds local community trails, and will resume construction on the Guemes Island Ferry Trail in the near future.
“It always surprises me the amount of work that gets done and just how much we accomplish,” Smith said. “I really enjoy this type of work. I enjoy being outdoors. But like I said, we aren’t getting any younger.”
