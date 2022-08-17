...HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO MIDNIGHT
PDT THURSDAY NIGHT...
* WHAT...Hot conditions with temperatures in the mid 80s to mid
90s expected. This will pose a moderate to high risk of heat-
related illness.
* WHERE...Northwest Interior, Everett and Vicinity, Tacoma Area,
Bellevue and Vicinity, East Puget Sound Lowlands, Lower Chehalis
Valley Area, Hood Canal Area, Southwest Interior, Seattle and
Vicinity and Bremerton and Vicinity.
* WHEN...From noon today to midnight PDT Thursday night.
* IMPACTS...Heat will increase the risk of heat-related illnesses
for those who are sensitive to heat, especially those without
effective cooling or adequate hydration.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.
Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.
For sheltering information and other human services in your area,
dial 2 1 1 during business hours or visit wa211.org anytime.
The state Department of Ecology has produced a four-part video series on how warm water in creeks and streams in the Skagit River watershed affects fish populations.
According to Ecology, water in area creeks and streams has been getting too warm for more than a decade. Ideally, waterways should be about 60 degrees to be safe and suitable for cold-water fish.
Ecology Water Quality Specialist Michelle Quast produced the video series to educate the community about how to combat the effects caused by warm water.
"The video series is a part of a larger effort by Ecology to address water temperature problems in the Skagit River tributaries," Quast said. "Overall, our goal is to reduce temperatures in these streams to protect the health of the fish and wildlife that depend on them."
The video series can be viewed on Ecology's website. There, visitors can watch the four videos that include information about the impact of warm water and how to keep the water cool, and hear stories from landowners and farmers on what they have done to help alleviate the problem.
Some of the area creeks affected by warm water are Hansen Creek, Nookachamps Creek, Fisher Creek and Carpenter Creek.
According to the videos, there are ways people can get involved, even if they don't own property with water running through it.
One of the ways to battle the effects of warming waters is by planting native trees and shrubs along the banks of creeks, streams and rivers to shade and cool the water.
"According to the Skagit Watershed Council, over 744,000 trees and shrubs have been planted by the local organizations that are working hard to protect water quality in the region," Quast said.
According to the videos, another way to reduce the effects of warming waters is by building community rain gardens.
Rain gardens allow rainwater to soak into the earth. That water turns into cool groundwater that then flows into streams, creeks and rivers.
Ecology advises that those with water running through their properties contact the Skagit Conservation District, Skagit County or the Skagit Fisheries Enhancement Group to see what changes could be made to the properties to ensure healthy, cool water in the county.
"It is essential for everyone in the community to support the efforts to cool the water, and pitch in if they can," Quast said.
