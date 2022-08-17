Hansen Creek
Buy Now

Hansen Creek on Friday. Hansen Creek is one of Skagit County's waterways that is getting too warm. 

 Jake Isom / Skagit Valley Herald

The state Department of Ecology has produced a four-part video series on how warm water in creeks and streams in the Skagit River watershed affects fish populations.

According to Ecology, water in area creeks and streams has been getting too warm for more than a decade. Ideally, waterways should be about 60 degrees to be safe and suitable for cold-water fish.

— Reporter Jake Isom: jisom@skagitpublishing.com, 360-416-2141, Twitter: @goskagit

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.