FIDALGO BAY — Bob Lemon identified dark tar-like markings on a rock along Fidalgo Bay on Wednesday as one half of the life cycle of the mastocarpus species, a local marine algae complex.
Elizabeth Drozda then marked the species as present on a list of marine invertebrates, and listened intently to Lemon’s next lesson on the distinguishing characteristics of a species of barnacle.
A biologist trained in identifying marine mammals, but not marine invertebrates like the master naturalist Lemon — Drozda decided to volunteer as a scribe for the environmental nonprofit RE Sources’ intertidal beach monitoring event on Fidalgo Bay.
“This is such a rich learning experience for me. I love it. (Lemon’s) somebody who’s so knowledgeable in the field. It’s really a gift,” Drozda said. “If somebody’s never been on a beach, looking this closely, they would have no idea the wealth, the rich biodiversity that we have here.”
Drozda and Lemon joked about her leading him on a future excursion to learn about identifying marine vertebrates of Fidalgo Bay.
Further down the beach, Shelby Johnson, an intern for RE Sources, and Cindy Elston, an intern for Skagit County Public Works, count the number of invertebrates and types of seaweed in a square meter of shoreline. More volunteers scattered along the beachfront also count what are hidden beneath the sheets of seaweed.
The data the group collected will help track changes in the environment over time and create a baseline dataset to use as reference in the event of a major occurrence such as the 2021 Western North America heat wave.
“We just want to be prepared with data and an understanding of what we have here in terms of resources (and) species present,” said Rondi Nordal, aquatic reserves stewardship and monitoring coordinator at RE Sources and manager of Wednesday’s monitoring event.
Government agencies frequently lack the resources, scope, time and staff to dedicate to comprehensive data collection out in the field, Nordal said.
RE Sources works in partnership with the state Department of Natural Resources and other agencies, sharing the data it collects through monitoring events that rely on volunteers.
“A huge percent of our volunteer base are retired folks who oftentimes have backgrounds in some sort of scientific field, or it was a passion of theirs that they couldn’t pursue professionally, and so they devote their time to helping us in our scientific endeavors,” Nordal said. “It’s hugely valuable, because younger people don’t often have the time because they have work, or they have children that they can’t bring out here.”
For the volunteers, it’s a chance to support citizen science.
“I love supporting anything to do with stewardship of this marine environment. This is really, really important to me that we all support the health of our local marine environment,” Drozda said. “A lot of people here are active or retired professional scientists, but now, when we’re together, we’re all just supporting citizen science.”
