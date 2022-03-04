DECEPTION PASS STATE PARK — When it comes to sprucing up the campgrounds of Washington’s most visited state park, there’s a lot to do.
The Deception Pass Park Foundation does what it can, when it can, including hosting a group of hearty volunteers at 9 a.m. Wednesdays from January to late March.
After meeting at the park’s Lake Store at the entrance to the Forest Loop Campground, volunteers work to clear campsites of debris.
Carol Bromel of Anacortes is a foundation board member who leads the cleanup sessions that run two or three hours and consist of moving large debris for easier removal, raking sites and digging out the occasional fire pit.
“If it’s small debris, we just sort of fling it back into the woods,” she said. “If it’s big enough that’s not really reasonable to do, then we will pull it to the edge of the campsite nearest the road and the maintenance people pick it up and take it away.”
Bromel tells fellow volunteers to let their bodies dictate how much they are able to do, saying the foundation is happy to have volunteers for any amount of time.
“We just work our way through the park,” she said. “There are two loops by Cranberry Lake, so we start with the Forest Loop because that one opens the earliest. We try and get that one all done.
“This year, we had made good progress and had about half of it done, then we had a big windstorm.”
On Wednesday, Bromel was joined by fellow board member Mary Jane Feller along with volunteers Glenn Piper, Sharon Howard and Devon Campbell.
While the plan had been to continue the cleanup of the Forest Loop, park arborists were tending to troublesome trees in that loop. So the group turned its focus on the Lower Loop Campground.
“This is a big year for the park,” Feller said. “It’s the 100th anniversary so we want to get it ready for the people and have it looking its best.”
Those on the work party had similar reasons for helping out. They said it was a way to get out of the house, get outside and give something back to the park.
“Even on the dreary days (like today), it’s just great to be able to get outside,” Bromel said. “It’s a lot of little tasks that you can see major progress from, and when you are all done it looks so fabulous.”
Plus, she said, it’s way more fun than doing housework.
Piper of Oak Harbor is a veteran volunteer who said working in the park gives him the opportunity to do something outside during the winter months besides snowshoeing.
He described the effort as not highly technical or physical.
“It’s not hard work,” he said. “It’s just continuous work. You don’t have to be Hercules, that’s for sure.”
Oak Harbor’s Devon Campbell recently relocated to the area with her husband, who serves in the military.
“I was looking for the opportunity to volunteer,” said Campbell, who has a degree in environmental science. “I volunteered at the parks in California. This is just a good way to stay busy and not be so cooped up all winter long.”
To volunteer, go to deceptionpassfoundation.org. For more information, email dppfstore@gmail.com.
The park’s annual Community Work Party is from 9 a.m. to noon on March 19.
Volunteers meet at the Cranberry Lake parking lot nearest the park entrance with gloves, water and snacks. No sign-ups are necessary.
