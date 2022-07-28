The Skagit Wildlife Area's Headquarters Unit will be closed for about two months starting Monday as the state Department of Fish and Wildlife and outside contractors perform dike maintenance.

Because of the nature of the project — including the use and storage of heavy equipment onsite — the unit will be closed for the duration of the project, including evenings and weekends.

