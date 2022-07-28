...HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM PDT SATURDAY...
* WHAT...Hot conditions with temperatures in the 90s and low
temperatures in the low to mid 60s. This will pose a moderate to
high risk of heat-related illness.
* WHERE...Lower Chehalis Valley Area, Western Whatcom County,
Hood Canal Area, Southwest Interior and Western Skagit County.
* WHEN...Until 9 PM PDT Saturday.
* IMPACTS...Heat will increase the risk of heat-related
illnesses for those who are sensitive to heat, especially
those without effective cooling or adequate hydration.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.
Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.
For sheltering information and other human services in your area,
dial 2 1 1 during business hours or visit wa211.org anytime.
Wildlife area to close during construction project
The Skagit Wildlife Area's Headquarters Unit will be closed for about two months starting Monday as the state Department of Fish and Wildlife and outside contractors perform dike maintenance.
Because of the nature of the project — including the use and storage of heavy equipment onsite — the unit will be closed for the duration of the project, including evenings and weekends.
The project includes raising and reinforcing what is known as the spur dike in response to erosion concerns during daily tides and high river events.
The spur dike is important because it directs water away from Wiley Slough during periods of high water and allows tide gates to function at low tide.
The work will ensure the spur dike continues to protect drainage of nearby agricultural lands.
Contractors will also remove vegetation along portions of the unit's dike system in preparation for a project scheduled for the summer of 2023.
Skagit Wildlife Area properties that will be open during the closure include the Fir Island Farm Game Reserve Unit (no dogs allowed), Jensen Access, North Fork Access (Rawlins Road), Leque Island Unit and Samish Unit.
The nearest boat launch to the Headquarters Unit that will be open during the unit's closure is the Skagit County Parks and Recreation site under the South Fork (Conway) bridge.
The project planned for 2023 will raise and widen the setback dike at Wiley Slough. The work will bring the dike to current design standards in accordance with those set by the Army Corps of Engineers and incorporates future sea level rise projections.
Water goes over the top of the setback dike during some high water events, impacting the wildlife area and its users, as well as neighboring farmland.
Next year's project also includes improving the boat launch and staging area at the Headquarters Unit. The boat launch is popular for accessing Freshwater Slough and the Skagit Estuary and Island units.
The current boat launch is difficult to access at low and high tides.
