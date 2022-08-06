For four days in late July, members of the Skagit Fisheries Enhancement Group, Skagit County Conservation Corps and Washington Conservation Corps worked in a side channel of the south fork of the Skagit River.
With net mesh protecting their faces from the mosquitoes, they pulled aside sticks and logs in search of fish — particularly the chinook salmon that use the channel as rearing habitat.
Removing salmon from the channel with their bare hands, the workers and volunteers transferred the fish into buckets of fresh, cold water.
They carried the heavy buckets of water and salmon to another channel where the fish were released.
The fish were moved as part of the South Fork Restoration Project, which will bring improvements to the side channel from which the fish were removed.
“They think the danger is us trying to catch them, rather than, you know, the impending doom of a construction project,” said Erin Matthews, who is leading the project's fish rescue efforts.
In times of high water, the side channel is an attractive location for chinook and other local fish species to find food and shelter, and to lay their eggs.
When water levels drop in the summer, the side channel disconnects from the main channel and the fish get trapped. Without access to fresh, cold water from the main channel, the trapped salmon die.
The South Fork Restoration Project will include expanding the habitat to support more fish and improving the connection between the side channel and main channel.
The project will include creating two ponds and a high-flow channel, increasing the habitat available from 0.7 acres to 3.1 acres to support four times more salmon, according to a Skagit County news release.
“Many chinook are born hatched out of the gravel, but then they need somewhere to rear nursery habitat before they go to the open ocean,” Matthews said. “A lot of restoration efforts are aimed toward creating more nursery habitat because that's the life stage where a lot of chinook die and then they never end up being adults who can return and have more salmon to feed orca or humans.”
Emily Derenne, project manager of the South Fork Restoration Project for the Skagit County Natural Resources Division, said the project came as a result of realizing through previous projects in the surrounding watershed that there was potential to increase salmon productivity at the site.
Working alongside Skagit County Dike District 3, where the side channel is located, the Natural Resources Division worked to acquire grant funding and permits to bring the project to reality.
“The county wants to assist in chinook recovery and we want to do it in partnership ideally with properties that are already in conservation and restoration status,” Derenne said. “If we can just uplift how those properties are already functioning, then it's a win for everybody.”
As the designs and plans for the project wrapped up and construction began, the Natural Resources Division contracted with the Skagit Fisheries Enhancement Group, a nonprofit focused on watershed restoration, to lead the charge in removing fish from the side channel in preparation of construction. Over four days, nearly 8,000 fish were moved.
With the water clear of fish, in-water construction and excavation has begun.
Derenne said construction is expected to finish in late September, concluding a project that’s been in the works since 2014.
“There's been lots of conversations and a lot of discussion — a lot of stakeholder and partner outreach,” Derenne said. “Now, you know, watching the trees fall and the earth start moving, it's exciting.”
