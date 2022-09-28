Efforts continue in Skagit County to restore salmon habitat.
Representatives from the Skagit River System Cooperative and Swinomish Indian Tribal Community gave a tour Tuesday of two Skagit County salmon habitat restoration projects to U.S. Rep. Rick Larsen.
Both projects are on and or adjacent to the Swinomish reservation.
Smokehouse Dike Setback and Estuarine Marsh RestorationHistorically, the Smokehouse tidelands have served as estuarine habitat for Skagit River salmon, according to the state’s Salmon Recovery Portal.
Development in the Skagit Valley resulted in the diking and draining of tidelands along the Swinomish Channel and the isolation of the tidelands from the tides.
Additionally, a 1937 project that diked and drained 900 acres of tideland along the Swinomish Channel led to the blocking of fish passage, according to the Skagit River System Cooperative’s website.
Project plans involve either the removal or breach of the 1930s era dike along the Swinomish Channel and the construction of a new levee.
The project will construct about 5,900 feet of new levee along the channel to provide 120 acres of tidal wetland habitat, according to the website.
The Smokehouse project aims to restore about 120 acres of salmon habitat and reestablish saltmarsh vegetation and tidal processes to parts of the Swinomish Indian Tribal Community’s land.
According to the Salmon Recovery Portal, the Skagit Watershed Council expects final design of the levee project to finalize in June 2024.
Construction of the levee will last three years, starting in July 2025 and ending in July 2028, according to the Salmon Recovery Portal.
Proposed cost of the project is $10 million, with the Skagit River System Cooperative hoping to secure funding from federal and state programs.
Similk Beach Estuarine RestorationA partnership project between the Swinomish Indian Tribal Community, Skagit River System Cooperative and Skagit County aims to restore a historic intertidal pocket estuary north of Similk Bay.
A Skagit System Cooperative Research Department article written in 2003 identified pocket estuaries as high priority for habitat restoration and “important to the recovery of Skagit Chinook.”
Juvenile Skagit chinook salmon utilize pocket estuaries — nearshore tidal marshes — as rearing habitat.
According to the project’s website, the area behind Similk Beach served as a historic wetland until a shoreline ridge and road isolated the estuary. After, a ditch network and pump drained the pocket estuary into Similk Bay.
The Similk Beach Estuarine Restoration project will reconnect the historic wetland with Similk Bay via the excavation of a tidal channel through the ridge and road to create a 17-acre pocket estuary.
After the construction of additional branching tidal channels — mimicking natural conditions — the project will raise Satterlee Road and construct a bridge atop the new tidal channel, according to the Salmon Recovery Portal.
The project aims to provide restored habitat for various species of rearing juvenile salmon, steelhead trout and forage fish species.
According to the Salmon Recovery Portal, plans for the project see construction beginning in September 2024 and ending in April 2027.
