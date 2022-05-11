...GALE WARNING NOW IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO 2 PM PDT
THURSDAY...
* WHAT...Southeast winds 25 to 35 kt.
* WHERE...Northern Inland Waters Including The San Juan Islands.
* WHEN...From midnight tonight to 2 PM PDT Thursday.
* IMPACTS...Strong winds will cause hazardous seas which could
capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Gale Warning means winds of 34 to 47 knots are imminent or
occurring. Operating a vessel in gale conditions requires
experience and properly equipped vessels. It is highly
recommended that mariners without the proper experience seek safe
harbor prior to the onset of gale conditions.
&&
An elephant seal given the name Emerson was born in January on the beach at Deception Pass State Park’s Bowman Bay.
Emerson, the elephant seal pup born at Deception Pass State Park’s Bowman Bay at the end of January, has been moved to a new location.
The new location is farther from people, and it is hoped that will keep him — and those who wish to see him — safe before he heads into the water.
Emerson is the offspring of Elsie Mae, a seal well known in the Anacortes community. Elsie Mae left the area Feb. 26, leaving Emerson to learn to swim and get ready to be on his own.
At Bowman Bay, volunteers worked to keep Emerson away from people — for his sake and theirs. Since his birth, about 25 volunteers spent 1,567 hours looking after him.
A portion of the park had been closed since the end of January, but as the summer months neared and the park got busier, it became impossible to keep spaces closed, park Manager Jason Armstrong said.
He reached out to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, and on April 30 a group of volunteers joined a professional team to load Emerson onto a boat to take him to an undisclosed and more private location.
“The goal was to remove the elephant seal from a heavily used area to reduce the risk of encounters with people,” NOAA Public Affairs Officer Michael Milstein said in an email. “That can pose risk to people and can lead to the animal losing its ability to survive as well in the wild.”
A marine veterinarian helped make sure Emerson was healthy before he was relocated.
“We are not highlighting the new location where the animal was moved because we do not want to attract people trying to see the animal,” Milstein said in the email. “Suffice it to say that the move appeared to be successful, and the animal appeared to take to the new location.”
Armstrong said Emerson’s new home is “better suited for him. That doesn’t mean he won’t come back.”
Many elephant seals return to the same areas each year to molt, the only time of year they are out of the water (unless having a baby), volunteer Trevor Derie said.
Elsie Mae comes back to the Anacortes each year. Her mother, Ellie, visits an area near the south part of Whidbey Island, and her brother, Ellison, also comes back to that area.
