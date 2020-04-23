SEDRO-WOOLLEY — A shelter-in-place order is right in the esports genre’s wheelhouse.
Turn on any number of sports channels, and you just may find yourself watching actual motor sport drivers ripping around a virtual oval from the comforts of their own home.
Professional soccer players have also taken their likenesses and ventured onto a virtual pitch, as have professional basketball players onto a virtual court.
Those are just the latest in an effort to gain some sort of sporting normalcy during the COVID-19 pandemic.
There are masses of individuals who have been involved in esports who continue to play what they’ve been playing for years.
“We’ve always been there,” said Burlington-Edison High School esports coach Noah Bannister. “It’s always been a huge platform. Now people are really starting to embrace it. It’s bridging a gap.”
Playing games such as Hearthstone, League of Legends, Counterstrike: Global Offensive, Overwatch, Rocket League and Smash Ultimate online with millions of other players, they also watch professionals vie for millions of dollars in tournaments.
“Nowadays, gaming as a whole is way up,” said said Jason Dilley, Sedro-Woolley High School’s esports team coach. “It’s just the times, and it’s a big deal. The numbers of live streams just continue to rise. There are tons of people watching on Twitch.tv.”
Twitch is touted as the world’s leading live streaming platform for gamers.
“There are just so many people at home now,” Dilley said. “And a lot of those people are gamers.”
Esports have become established in high schools. Locally, many compete in the High School Esports League, which oversees schools in the U.S. and Canada.
Bannister said people are definitely looking at esports differently.
“Esports are played year-round,” he said. “So kids can come and go. If they do other sports, that’s great. They can always come back.
“And right now, it’s about getting kids to connect with each other, to do something together, but apart. To continue breaking barriers and bringing players together. It builds skills and friendships. It’s not all about competition. There is certainly more to it. And at this time, that’s really important.”
Every day at noon, team members from both schools watch live streams of fellow gamers on any number of devices.
“Then on Tuesdays and Wednesdays, they can log on and do adventuring in Dungeons & Dragons,” Dilley said. “Then the kids report on the game they played.”
Local high school teams had one week remaining in their season when it was suspended.
While players’ screen time has certainly seen an increase, the reason may not exactly be what you’d think.
“Honestly, there have been some big challenges,” Dilley said. “We want our players to, first and foremost, concentrate on their studies. Now that everyone has gone to distance learning, it’s something completely new.”
Bannister described the situation as a double-edged sword, one edge being gaming and being involved with friends, and the other having the opportunity to do that.
Distance learning has caused an accessibility issue on several fronts. First, many players choose to game at school because they can’t do so at home. Second, those who can play from home may find their ability to do so hampered by internet issues.
“Access is a problem,” Dilley said. “Whether it’s a gaming computer issue or a situation where they are having to share with parents and siblings.”
While the current situation that is forcing everyone to stay home creates problems, Dilley is looking at the bright side.
“Esports is good for kids,” he said. “... Everyone is doing the best they can.”
