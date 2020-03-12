Organizations continue to cancel events or switch to a teleconference format, following recommendations from public health officials to avoid large gatherings and reduce the spread of COVID-19. Here are some of the latest as of Thursday:

• The Skagit Valley Tulip Festival 2020 Gala on March 19 has been canceled.

• Skagit/Island Builders Association Home & Garden Show, which was set for March 27-29, has been canceled.

• The Ryan Dowd Training on Homeless Interventions on March 25 will host live-stream training, instead of meeting in person.

• The Museum of Northwest Art in La Conner has postponed all March events and programs.

