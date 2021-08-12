An excessive heat warning is in effect for Skagit County through 8 p.m. Friday, with temperatures forecast to climb again into the mid-90s and to remain in the 60s overnight.
Wildfire smoke will also be drifting into the area Thursday and Friday, providing hazy sunshine along with the high temperatures.
According to the National Weather Service, most of Skagit County is at high and moderate heat risk, meaning heat-related illness, heat-related power outages and infrastructure damage, and water-related accidents are possible.
The Weather Service recommends hydrating, avoiding the sun and seeking shelter with air conditioning during the high heat.
As of 9 a.m. Thursday, the Mount Vernon area is forecast to reach 92 degrees today and 91 degrees Friday; the Concrete area is forecast to reach 97 degrees today and 95 degrees Friday; the Marblemount area is forecast to reach 101 degrees today and 100 degrees Friday; the Sedro-Woolley area is forecast to reach 94 degrees today and 92 degrees Friday; and Anacortes is forecast to reach 84 degrees both days.
Temperatures spanned as of 9 a.m. from 68 degrees in Anacortes to 77 degrees in Marblemount.
Wildfire smoke has also made its way to the area.
It's a one, two, three punch with the smoke possibly originating from the Schneider Springs fire burning northwest of Yakima, Canadian wildfires as well as the massive infernos raging in California.
The National Weather Service forecasts air quality to drop to moderate levels in the region today and Friday, meaning there may be some health concern for a small number of unusually sensitive people.
The smoky haze is expected to decrease as onshore winds arrive Saturday and to be cleared out by Sunday.
