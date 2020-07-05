MOUNT VERNON — Fireworks started a blaze in trees near a residence on Virginia Street on Saturday, July 4, then spread and seriously damaged a home, according to Mount Vernon city press release.
No injuries were reported, but the family, who purchased the home in May, has been displaced. Damages are expected to exceed $50,000, according to the release.
The Mount Vernon Fire Department was sent about 7:40 p.m. to the residence on a report of trees on fire. However, the blaze had already spread to the home's outside wall three minutes later as firefighters and medics arrived. The fire quickly spread to the attic. It was extinguished about 8:20 p.m., the release states.
The Mount Vernon Fire Department and Skagit County Fire Marlshal's Office investigated the cause and determined it was fireworks. Mount Vernon continues to investigate.
Various other fire departments assisted in handling the blaze and covering other stations during the incident. Puget Sound Energy, Cascade Natural Gas, and PUD assisted in securing utilities to the property.
