With fall a few weeks away, Skagit County’s farms are getting ready to open corn mazes, pumpkin patches, tractor rides, and other family activities, while complying with new COVID-19 safety requirements.
Gov. Jay Inslee issued guidance on agritourism activities late last month for counties in Phases 2 and 3 of his four-phased reopening plan, and updated the guidance on Aug. 28 to allow more activities.
Under the updated guidelines, animal viewing, hay/wagon/train rides, haunted houses, children’s play equipment, and farm equipment exploration are permitted, as long as farms can meet COVID-19 safety requirements, such as physical distancing, sanitation and that visitors wear face coverings.
The following activities are not permitted: animal petting areas, inflatable jumping houses, live games and paintball.
Schuh Farms west of Mount Vernon is relieved Inslee revisited the guidelines to permit more activities, said retail manager Jennifer Schuh.
“It’s a good portion of our business,” she said.
The farm will offer hay rides, tractor rides and barrel rides as it usually does, though it has nixed its pumpkin bouncy house and face painting. The farm’s corn maze will have wider aisles to allow for physical distancing, and there will be three pumpkin patches, Schuh said.
“One thing we will do differently is have activities available throughout the week,” she said. “This way we can spread out different things to alleviate too many people here all at once.”
The farm plans to open activities by Oct. 1.
Nearby at Tulip Town, the farm is preparing to open a corn maze, U-pick pumpkin patch, tractor rides and an indoor pumpkin market, starting every weekend in October, said co-owner Andrew Miller.
He said the farm is also relieved Inslee eased the restrictions.
“I had to take a deep breath when those initial restrictions came out,” Miller said. “We need the revenue and feel like people can come out and safely enjoy the harvest.”
At Gordon Skagit Farms just a few minutes away, the farm plans to open its autumn market and U-pick pumpkin patch in late September, said co-owner Todd Gordon. The farm grows nearly 100 varieties of pumpkins and gourds.
The farm decided to do away with its corn maze this year, and is instead offering a walking trail with no dead ends.
Gordon said a lack of guidance from the state and county made it difficult to plan ahead.
“It should have been thought out sooner,” she said. “I don’t see anything wrong with a lot of the (activities) we do. It’s out in the open. I can see where you wouldn’t want to be in enclosed areas.”
