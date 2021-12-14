Skagit Fisheries Enhancement Group Outreach Manager Lucy DeGrace (right) and Washington Service Corps Education Associate Megan Cahill release coho salmon into Hansen Creek on Monday in Sedro-Woolley. The salmon were part of the final group of fish raised through this year’s Salmon In The Classroom Program.
SEDRO-WOOLLEY — Skagit Fisheries Enhancement Group members Lucy DeGrace and Megan Cahill released the final batch of coho salmon into the turbulent waters of Hansen Creek on Monday afternoon.
The release signaled the end of their Salmon In The Classroom Program for another year.
DeGrace, Skagit Fisheries Enhancement Group Outreach Manager, and Cahill, Washington Service Corps Education Associate, released about 38 parr (juvenile salmon between the stages of fry and smolt) into the waters of the stream on the Northern State Recreation Area.
The fish arrived creekside in an aerated cooler that DeGrace opened immediately and added stream water to.
“You put creek water in to give them a chance to get acclimated to it,” she said. “That way it isn’t such a shock.”
The parr were then scooped up, named and released.
Yes, named.
“We always like to name them,” DeGrace said. “Because the kids always name them, so we figured why not.”
Filet, Sammy, Jack and Diane were carefully sent on their way. Some immediately disappeared while others stuck around near the shoreline.
The majority of the fry were released in May, but these were retained for educational purposes, with permission from the state Department of Fish & Wildlife.
The newly released parr, as well as their fry counterparts, had been housed in an aquarium at the Children’s Museum of Skagit County since January.
“It was decided to keep some at the museum longer to give people an opportunity to see them,” Cahill said. “They really grow and change in those months.”
The museum’s salmon tank formed the basis of multiple virtual lessons and videos, enabling the group to carry on with school programs despite pandemic school disruptions last year.
Asked whether releasing the salmon later, when they were larger, increased their chances of survival, Cahill was matter-of-fact.
“It’s a tough road,” she said. “Considering one out of every 6,000 salmon eggs survive to become adults.
“But they still add plenty to the ecosystem whether they return or not. We talk about that a lot with the kids in the program and the ‘salmon cemetery.’ There are just so many benefits that salmon provide. Of course, we want as many to come back as possible.”
In January, the program will start anew, with about 10 schools participating with each class receiving about 250 eggs.
