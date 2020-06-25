A portion of Finney Creek Road will be closed from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Thursday, to allow for an inspection of the Upper Finney Creek Bridge.
Traffic will be unable to cross, as the bridge is too narrow to accommodate both traffic and the equipment needed for the inspection, according to a news release from Skagit County.
The bridge, located at milepost 4.6, received grant funding for a seismic retrofit in late 2019.
