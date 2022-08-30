A warning sign posted by the City of Anacortes at the Tommy Thompson Trail trestle on Tuesday. It reads, "Attention! The Tommy Thompson trestle is closed due to fire damage. The trail is closed between the Fidalgo Bay RV Park and March's Point Road."
ANACORTES — Public officials have closed the Tommy Thompson Trail from the Fidalgo Bay RV Park to March Point indefinitely following a fire early Tuesday morning on the Tommy Thompson Trail trestle.
The cause of the fire is under investigation, according to a news release from the Anacortes Police Department.
Firefighters and police officers determined that the fire was located near the center of the trestle bridge and found that the blaze had fully engulfed the width of the bridge and pylons below and appeared to stretch 10 to 15 feet in length, according to the release.
Anacortes firefighters were the first to arrive on scene and quickly got the fire under control to prevent further spreading, Tristan Lucas, vice-president of the Anacortes Firefighter’s labor union, told the Skagit Valley Herald. Soon, firefighters from Skagit County Fire Districts 2, 13 and 11 arrived to provide more assistance.
Police responded about 1:45 a.m. to assist firefighters.
To address the structural fire beneath the bridge, an Anacortes police officer contacted the Swinomish Police Department and requested help from its marine unit. Alongside Swinomish Fish and Wildlife Enforcement, two Swinomish tribal vessels arrived with water cannons shortly after to spray water beneath the structure.
After the fire was extinguished, an officer checked the bridge and found that the damage extended about 60 feet of the bridge’s length across its width, including damage to support pylons and railings, according to the news release.
Signs and caution tape warned passersby Tuesday to stay away from the trestle.
Mayor Matt Miller expressed gratitude for the work of first responders and various departments responding to the fire and indicated a commitment to rebuild.
More information will be provided regarding how to move forward in the coming days, Miller said in the news release.
The trestle bridge was massively damaged by fire 2009 in a blaze believed to be as a result of arson. The community united in raising funds to repair it.
