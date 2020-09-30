The investigation into a house fire on Campbell Lake Road that resulted in the death of a 9-year-old boy Tuesday is continuing.
The Skagit County Fire Marshall, Skagit County Sheriff's Office and crime scene investigators with the State Patrol are investigating the cause of the blaze, Skagit County Fire District 11 Chief Mike Noyes said.
"Everything is still pointing to a terrible, tragic accident," Noyes said Wednesday afternoon.
A response from law enforcement is standard practice when a fire investigation involves a death, Skagit County Undersheriff Chad Clark said.
The fire was reported as a deck fire that started about 3:40 p.m. and then spread quickly to the rest of the house. Once crews could control the fire enough to get into the residence, they found the child with critical burns.
He died after being taken to Island Hospital.
The boy's identity is being withheld, and no other information was available about others in the building, though the child was reportedly the only person injured.
An autopsy is scheduled for Sunday, Skagit County Coroner Hayley Thompson said.
