Thanks to a donation from its volunteer firefighter associations, Skagit County Fire District 3, which has two stations in the Conway area, has received two new “Jaws of Life” units.
The associations of the Cedardale and Conway stations purchased the two new “combi-tool” units, which allow firefighters to more quickly and easily extract patients who may be trapped inside of a vehicle during a motor vehicle collision.
“They increase our ability to protect the community,” Chief Mike Ray said in a news release. “These tools will be placed on our fire engines and will allow for a faster response to motor vehicle accidents when extrication of injured people is needed.”
The associations were able to purchase the respective units thanks to fundraisers that have been supported by the community, Ray said.
