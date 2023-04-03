MOUNT VERNON — People flocked from all over to the inaugural Skagit Wood Expo this past weekend at the Skagit County Fairgrounds.
River Mitchelle, co-founder of the Skagit Wood Network, said parking volunteers were placing event go-ers in overflow parking by 10:30 a.m. on Saturday.
Fellow co-founder Jhaldi Merritt was excited about the turnout of about 1,500 people on day one and hopes to make the event bigger and better next year.
"It couldn't have turned out better," Merritt said, adding that more people showed up before noon on Saturday than he expected for the entire event.
Mitchelle said they would like to make the event big enough to rent out the entire fairgrounds. Several people attending asked how they could be a vendor or give a demonstration next year, he said.
The Expo was a mix of people with different woodworking experience and interests.
Chad Stark does some woodworking on the side and came to the Expo seeking inspiration for a future project.
Paul and Vivian Decker came to celebrate Paul's birthday and to see what others are doing with local materials.
"We always appreciate getting to see what people are doing with different materials," Vivian Decker said.
The Expo also serves as a place for locals involved in woodworking to network.
"It's nice to know you're not the only one doing this," Vivian Decker said.
Matt Grizack came with the Northwest Washington Woodturners and said he was surprised with the size of the crowd and hopes the event continues to grow.
"For a first-time event you could have 10 people the whole event," Grizack said. "I'm actually very impressed."
A portion of proceeds from the Expo and the auction held on Sunday were donated to the Hospice of the Northwest Foundation.
Foundation Executive Director Laurie Campbell Pitner said the donation will go toward the uncompensated care fund, which helps community members in need cover care that insurance does not, such as massage, music therapy or pet therapy.
The hope is for the partnership between the Skagit Wood Network and Hospice of the Northwest Foundation to continue, said both Campbell Pitner and Mitchelle.
"This is going to be a benchmark year," Campbell Pitner said. "(The turnout) is overwhelmingly positive."
