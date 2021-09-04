As it approaches its third month open, Burlington’s First Step Center is learning from its early days — and looking forward to what comes next.
The homeless shelter opened June 14 and offers temporary housing to its residents. While residents will generally be given a 90-day limit to stay, the first group has been given a 30-day extension as more services to connect them with health care, education and other needs are moved into place.
“We wanted to give people as much access to services as possible,” said Tina Tate, executive director of Friendship House, which is helping manage the facility on Pease Road.
Tate said services that are either offered or planned to be offered include helping residents acquire needed government IDs, facilitating health care services and an upcoming partnership with Skagit Valley College to help residents pursue educational opportunities.
The shelter is made up of separate, free-standing cabins provided by the Everett-based company Pallett. There are currently 38 cabins on the property, with seven more to be added soon, including two prototypes of different size. Tate said 21 units are currently occupied, part of the facility’s plan to start at a smaller scale, then ramp up.
“We wanted to make sure everything was running smoothly and we weren’t having a lot of issues before we start filling up and getting to normal capacity,” Tate said. “Ninety days is kind of our trial period, and we want to make sure we’re fulfilling what we promised to the city.”
Tate said the unused cabins include five earmarked for residents who can be dropped off on a one-night basis by local law enforcement.
“It gives law enforcement flexibility to provide help,” she said.
Tate said law enforcement is just one of several local agencies that teamed up to launch the project, which was funded after a vote by the Burlington City Council earlier this year. Funding came from Skagit County, the city of Burlington and the city of Mount Vernon.
“It’s amazing how quickly this project developed, from the time (Burlington) Mayor (Steve) Sexton called me to when we opened. ... It was basically six months or less,” Tate said. “I’m proud of the county for the funding, the city for everything they did to make it happen and the city workers to make it all happen so quickly. For us to get it implemented, it was pretty much a miracle.”
Steps ahead will likely include integrating additional units, increasing the number of residents and bolstering the services offered.
While Tate is excited about the shelter’s possibilities, she remains mindful that more permanent solutions will be needed. There are a few options for people who eventually reach the time limit for staying at the Burlington shelter ... but not enough.
“We can provide all the programs and services in the world, but will release them to homelessness until we get permanent options,” she said.
