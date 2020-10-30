The state Department of Fish and Wildlife has closed ocean beaches to razor clam harvest through at least Nov. 12 due to high levels of domoic acid.
Test results on razor clams dug at Long Beach indicated acid levels exceeding the threshold (20 parts per million) set by state public health officials for safe consumption.
Fish and Wildlife managers now await additional test results, with digs tentatively scheduled for Nov. 13-19 and beyond hanging in the balance.
Domoic acid is a natural toxin produced by certain types of marine algae that can be harmful or even fatal if consumed in sufficient quantities.
With the season having opened in early September, razor clam diggers have made more than 80,000 trips and harvested nearly 1.2 million clams this year.
