BURLINGTON — The five Skagit County women who led the Veterans Day Parade through downtown Burlington on Saturday served in three branches of the military over a span of 42 years.
The annual parade, which honors local veterans, featured five women who served as grand marshals this year. They were Susan Brisby, Marla Chapa, Jan Moulder, Connie Peterson and Theresa Williams.
Hundreds more participated in the parade and hundreds of onlookers lined the streets to watch.
Moulder served as a civil engineer in the Air Force from 1974-79. In an interview, she said she primarily worked as a steamfitter, and initially joined the Air Force to leave her hometown.
“It gave me a lot of confidence,” she said.
She said while women still struggle for equality in the military, she believes the military can offer many career opportunities to them.
Williams served in the Army from 1985-2008, working in an information technology and communications role, including in the Desert Storm/Desert Shield operations during the Gulf War.
She said her decision to join the Army started as a bet between her and her mother.
“I would never change anything I’ve done,” she said. “It was always a family unit wherever you go. You have a fort of brothers and sisters who always have your back.”
Williams said Saturday’s parade honored not only veterans, but military spouses and children, and the organizations who support veterans.
Chapa served in the Navy and worked in aviation fueling.
“It encouraged me to go back to college to get my bachelor’s and master’s degrees,” she said. “It was the best training in leadership, organizational skills and discipline.”
She said she credits her time in the Navy as the key to running a successful business, the real estate agency she operates in Mount Vernon.
She said the five women who led Saturday’s parade share the common experience of working in a male-dominated environment. She said the attitude she learned while serving in the military was “sink or swim.”
Meanwhile, Chapa said the military has taken steps to support women who want to simultaneously pursue careers and start families.
The other two veterans were Brisby, who served in counter intelligence in the Army, and Peterson, who served in aviation in the Navy.
