MOUNT VERNON — A shooting inside Walmart on Sunday night left five people injured, including a 72-year-old customer, a 24-year-old employee and three 19-year-olds.
Today, Mount Vernon police are looking into leads on others who could be suspects or witnesses who left the store after the incident, Chief Chris Cammock said.
The incident began about 9:50 p.m. Sunday, according to a press release.
"A couple of individuals were in the store when another group showed up," Cammock said. "They ran into each other in the store, and that's when the confrontation occurred, and shots were fired."
Other details about the incident were not yet available.
Cammock said that three individuals were transported to the hospital, and two others arrived in private vehicles.
He did not yet know of their conditions this morning.
Cammock said police are looking for people who were in the store at the time of the shooting and left.
Anyone who saw the event or has information is asked to call Mount Vernon police at 360-336-6271 during business hours or call dispatch at 360-428-3211.
The store on Freeway Drive was open for business this morning.
Your comment has been submitted.
Reported
There was a problem reporting this.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another
person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone
or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism
that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on
each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness
accounts, the history behind an article.
Submit your event now.
Tweets by goskagit
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Invalid password or account does not exist
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Secure & Encrypted
Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
A receipt was sent to your email.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.