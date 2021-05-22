Five people suffered injuries on Friday evening after a drunken driver struck two other vehicles on Highway 20 west of Burlington, the State Patrol said.
State Patrol arrested the driver, a 42-year-old Mount Vernon woman, for investigation of vehicular assault.
Shortly after 6 p.m., the woman driving eastbound on Highway 20 ran a stoplight and struck a car on northbound Pulver Road turning onto eastbound Highway 20, State Patrol said in a memo.
The car driven by the woman rolled and struck a third car, which was on westbound Highway 20 in the turning lane for southbound Pulver Road.
The driver suspected of DUI was treated at the scene for injuries, State Patrol said. A 74-year-old male passenger in her car was taken to Skagit Valley Hospital for injuries.
The 53-year-old male driver and 17-year-old female passenger of the second car, and the 56-year-old male driver of a third car were all injured. All were transported to Skagit Valley Hospital.
State Patrol Trooper Rocky Oliphant said one of the injuries was serious but not life-threatening.
The roadway was blocked for two hours, State Patrol said.
