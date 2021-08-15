ANACORTES — While most hands at the Anacortes Farmers Market on a recent Saturday exchanged fresh produce and craft goods, a few tinkered with items including lamps, watches, televisions and extension cords.
Those toiling hands belong to volunteers of the nonprofit Transition Fidalgo and Friends’ Fix-It Days project, which is now in its 10th year. The project aims each summer to help repair household items in an effort to prevent them from joining growing collections of trash in the world’s landfills.
“In a world where our population is rapidly growing to 8 billion people, it is crucial that resources be conserved and not wasted. The throw-away norm is not sustainable and is creating an enormous pollution problem,” project volunteer Eric Shen said.
The amount of garbage generated in the U.S. more than doubled over the half-century from 1965-2015, according to U.S. Environmental Protection Agency data. The average American generated about 5 pounds of trash per day as of 2018.
According to the state Department of Ecology, trash disposed of in Skagit County is taken to the Roosevelt Regional Landfill on the Columbia River in south-central Washington.
The Fix-It Days project aims to keep some items out of Skagit County’s trash flow with a monthly booth at the Anacortes Farmers Market June through September.
Remaining Fix-It Days this season will run 9 a.m.-2 p.m. on Aug. 28 and Sept. 25.
“Bring any item that needs repair and our talented tinkerers will see if they can get it working again,” a Transition Fidalgo and Friends newsletter states.
Shen said the most common items Fix-It Day volunteers get their hands on include lamps and watches. Less common items have run the gamut from blenders to drills, vacuum cleaners to coffee pots, and boomboxes to professional massage chairs.
Not too surprising after the June heat wave, a defunct fan was among the less common items delivered to the Fix-It Days project Saturday. Shen said after volunteers cleaned and oiled the fan, it once again blew cool air beautifully — preventing the owner from throwing it in the trash and purchasing a new one.
“It is a waste to discard many of our ‘broken’ items when oftentimes it only needs to have a cord replaced or a switch changed out,” he said.
The Fix-It Days project charges for the cost of repair supplies, such as a watch battery that was replaced over the weekend, and asks for donations to further support the work of Transition Fidalgo and Friends.
Transition Fidalgo is part of a network of nonprofits that aim to raise awareness of and develop solutions to the challenges of climate change, promoting a transition away from fossil fuels and from overconsumption. The local organization encourages community members to reduce consumption of goods, reuse and repair them as much as possible, and then recycle items that are no longer salvageable.
Most items brought in during Fix-It Days are repaired on the spot. Fixing some items, though — like a broken ice maker delivered to the tinkerers recently — may require locating replacement parts and take a week or longer.
Shen said while not every item examined during Fix-It Days is repairable, the volunteers are natural fixers who have obtained skills, through their careers or through passion projects such as remodeling their own homes, useful for tinkering.
