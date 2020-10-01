After a four-month hiatus and slow restart to adjust to COVID-19 safety protocols, volunteer forage fish surveys along Skagit County beaches are back in full swing.
A group of new and seasoned volunteers walked a stretch of Fidalgo Bay shoreline under blue skies Monday, occasionally scooping up samples of gravel along the high tide line. They were searching for surf smelt eggs, which look like near-translucent, tiny beads.
“One sample had an especially high numbers of eggs, to the delight and fascination of all,” longtime volunteer Pete Haase said.
The number and stage of development is determined later with the help of microscopes.
Here, along Samish Indian Nation property on Fidalgo Bay, volunteers led by the Fidalgo Bay Aquatic Reserve Citizen Stewardship Committee survey the pebble beach once or twice each month. They report their findings to state agencies.
Forage fish surveys are also done regularly on other beaches, including the Bowman Bay beach managed by State Parks.
The small fish, including surf smelt and sand lance, are of interest because of their role in the marine food web linked with salmon and orcas.
The state Department of Fish and Wildlife is using data such as that collected Monday to learn when and where forage fish spawn and whether they need more protection.
The presence of forage fish eggs is also seen as a sign of restoration success, such as where beaches have been restored to previously industrial waterfront in Anacortes and where shoreline armoring was removed at Bowman Bay.
Forage fish lay their eggs in the sand and gravel in shallow, nearshore water. When tides go out, those eggs are exposed. Fish and Wildlife estimates the eggs incubate in intertidal areas for two to five weeks before baby fish hatch.
For several years, volunteers including those trained through the local Salish Sea Stewards program, have searched area beaches for the pearly, sticky eggs that blend in with their surroundings.
This year, surveyors are masked up and strive to stay 6 feet apart, as well as participate in family groups to limit outside contact if possible.
Haase said several years of data has shown that surf smelt in particular spawn year-round on local beaches, with the highest concentration of eggs found during the summer months.
In places where beach restoration has been done, the surveys have shown that shade is key to helping the eggs survive in the summer. Haase said so far, the payoff of restoration has appeared to be higher survival during the fall when the sun abates.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.