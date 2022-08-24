Jason Baker watched as actor Ethan Hawke examined himself in the mirror while wearing a mask Baker, his wife Mandy Simpson and his team at Callosum Studios worked on for weeks.
Baker watched as the man who offered him a latte and muffin 20 minutes earlier started to transform into the character of the child serial killer The Grabber for the 2021 horror film “The Black Phone.”
Jason Baker
As a 12-year-old, Baker got his first job delivering newspapers for the Skagit Valley Herald.
He loved monsters, Saturday morning cartoons and comic books. And he and his father enjoyed the movies — at the Lincoln Theatre, Cinema 5 or the Tri-Cinemas.
After graduating from Burlington-Edison High School in 2001, Baker attended Skagit Valley College where he encountered fellow film enthusiasts.
They started making zero-budget slasher films in the Skagit Valley, with Baker putting on his friends whatever theatrical makeup was in stock at Tri-Dee Arts and Crafts.
In 2008, Baker moved to Pittsburgh to study film at the Douglas Education Center. There, he broke into the Pittsburgh film industry.
One day, Baker ran into his childhood hero, award-winning makeup and special effects artist Tom Savini, at a video store.
Savini and Baker started Callosum FX Studios, Baker’s independently owned and operated special effects studio.
“I never thought I would ever work for Tom and never planned on working for Tom,” Baker said. “It’s pretty surreal that I go to my place of business every day and there’s one of my childhood heroes just making coffee.”
Mandy Simpson
Raised in Sedro-Woolley, Simpson’s dreams of pursuing a career in film seemed unattainable.
She obtained an associate’s degree in business from Skagit Valley College, then started working at a nursing home and going to Bellingham Technical College to get a degree in nursing.
“It just kind of felt like I was always doing something other than what I should be doing just because I was too afraid to really do it,” Simpson said.
Growing up, she participated in the Theater Arts Guild in Mount Vernon, her high school’s theater program and in community theater projects throughout Skagit County.
In her time at nursing school, Simpson met Baker.
“I met Jason and he was from my area. He was on the East Coast doing what I had always kind of wanted to do,” Simpson said. “After talking to him, he really inspired me and I fell in love with him too.”
In 2019, Simpson married Baker.
She moved to Pittsburgh and started working various jobs in the movie industry, from serving as a stand-in for Cate Blanchett to acting on the Netflix television series “Archive 81.”
In addition to working as an actor, Simpson also works in Baker’s effects studio, sewing and making costumes.
Simpson started her own journey in the world of movie art departments after working as a set dresser and buyer on “Cha Cha Real Smooth,” a 2022 film starring Dakota Johnson.
She remembers that she was shopping at IKEA when Baker told her a producer asked Callosum Studios to audition to make the masks for “The Black Phone.”
‘The Black Phone’
The first step in making a mask for Hawke involved covering his face in silicone and plaster bandages at his Brooklyn office.
After driving six hours back to his studio in Pittsburgh, Baker and his staff filled the mold of Hawke’s face with gypsum cement, creating a cast of the actor.
Sculpting, molding and painting, Baker sent picture after picture of versions of the mask to director Scott Derrickson, making changes according to Derrickson’s critiques and ideas.
Simpson worked on designing and creating the buffalo leather straps and the buckles for The Grabber’s multiple masks — using acrylic paints, latex and real dirt to achieve a rusty and weathered aesthetic, and leather tools to age the straps.
The studio created about 30 masks — from fiberglass-resin masks to latex masks for stunt work to a modular version using magnets for a scene where Hawke’s character detaches the top half of the mask to reveal part of his face.
Baker said the cast and crew reacted ecstatically to the final designs of the masks.
“Ethan loved (them), the director loved them — you know, there was a lot of pressure on us because we knew that from the get-go … that Ethan was going to wear them for the whole film and they wanted them to look, you know, terrifying.”
Now, every poster of “The Black Phone” showcases Callosum Studio’s work front and center.
“To have your work be a character on its own like that, and to be on the posters there, (is) pretty amazing,” Simpson said.
