MOUNT VERNON — Starting on May 7, a free drive-in movie series will screen five flicks the first Friday of each month through September.
The drive-in location will be at Skagit Valley College near McIntyre Hall and have space for 90 vehicles, said Mount Vernon Chamber of Commerce Operations Director Jeremy Kindlund.
The films will be shown on a 40-foot-tall inflatable screen.
“Ninety families are going to be able to do something on a Friday night and that is what we are excited about,” Kindlund said.
Kindlund said the chamber was brainstorming ideas of COVID-19-safe events and came up with drive-in movies. The city of Mount Vernon and the college joined as partners to co-host the series.
“We are all looking for something to do — and new and different to do — and it seemed like a great partnership between the chamber, city, and college to bring to Mount Vernon and the Skagit community,” said Jennifer Berner, director of Mount Vernon Parks & Enrichment Services.
Kindlund said guests can pre-order concessions on the Lincoln Theatre’s website (lincolntheatre.org), and are encouraged to pick up dinner from a local restaurant along the way.
The event is free, but registration is required. Register at mountvernonchamber.com.
The schedule of films is as follows:
n “Cars”: May 7 at 9 p.m.
n “Jurassic Park”: June 4 at 9:35 p.m.
n “Independence Day”: July 2 at 9:45 p.m
n “Coco” (in Spanish)”: Aug. 6 at 9 p.m.
n “The Wizard of Oz”: Sept. 3 at 8:10 p.m.
