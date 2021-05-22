LA CONNER — The La Conner High School girls' basketball team got a lopsided victory Friday to remain undefeated on the young season.
Josie Harper had 21 points and five steals, Rachel Cram scored 16 points and Ellie Marble had 12 points and eight rebounds as the Braves improved to 4-0 with an 87-6 win over Darrington.
Sarah Cook added nine points, seven steals and four assists and Aubrie Sloniker had seven points and four assists.
BOYS’ BASKETBALL
Mount Vernon Bulldogs 78,
Meridian Trojans 44
BELLINGHAM — Liam Johnston led the way for Mount Vernon (2-0) with 19 points, Devari Davis added 13 and Jacob Cole chipped in with 11 in the road win.
"(We) got off to a good start in the first quarter. Our guys came ready to defend and we shot the ball well," Bulldogs coach Roger Valentine said. "Meridian was 3-0 and we had to go to their place to play. They pressed all game which caused us some concern but overall ... good team win."
Mount Baker Mountaineers 47,
Burlington-Edison Tigers 44
BURLINGTON — After a season-opening win, the Tigers suffered their first loss despite a team-high 14 points from Tayler Sheldon.
"At times we were good defensively but lacked energy and aggressiveness on offense," Burlington-Edison coach Chas Kok said. "Baker hit tough shots and was good at the end of the game. They did a good job."
La Conner Braves 56,
Darrington Loggers 35
LA CONNER — Miles Sidzyik scored 17 points and Josh Jolly added 11 as the Braves got their first win of the season.
Braves coach Todd Hinderman said there was plenty of praise to go around.
"Our boys got a much-deserved win tonight after four games in four days,” he said. “I was happy with how Miles and Josh played offensively. Elijah (Porter) and Spencer (Olson) did a great job limiting our turnovers. Our defense really got us going though. Andre (Knudson) and Spencer pressured and got everyone going on the defensive end. It was fun to watch."
Anacortes Seahawks 70,
Squalicum Storm 58
BELLINGHAM — The Seahawks went on the road and got a win to improve to 2-0.
Four players scored in double digits for Anacortes: Treyton Wilbur (13), Alek Miller (13), Jase Frydenlund (12) and Michael Aggergaard (10).
Blaine Borderites 61,
Sedro-Woolley Cubs 36
BLAINE — The Borderites defended their home court with the win against the Cubs (0-3).
BOYS’ TENNIS
Sehome Mariners 5,
Mount Vernon Bulldogs 2
BELLINGHAM — The Mariners picked up a win on their home courts, but Bulldogs coach Ellen Gray was pleased with her team’s effort.
"Playing against competitive players gives you an opportunity to really engage, and I saw my players up their games," she said.
Kevin Frasier won for the Bulldogs at No. 1 singles 7-6, 6-1; Oscar Gaser won at No. 2 singles 6-4, 7-5.
"Kevin and Oscar had fantastic hard-hitting, line-skimming matches," Gray said.
Anacortes Seahawks 7,
Sedro-Woolley Cubs 0
ANACORTES — The Seahawks proved unbeatable at home against the Cubs.
In singles, the Seahawks swept with wins by Matthew Rutz (6-1, 6-1), Ben Fountain (6-2, 6-1), Stephen Meyers (6-1, 6-4) and Collin Bunker (4-6, 6-3, 6-3). In doubles, they were spotless with victories by the teams of Logan Hilyer and Bridger Wakley (6-1, 6-1), Hayden Long and Will Waldrop (6-4, 6-3) and Cade McOmber and Gunner Hering (6-0, 6-0).
Bellingham Red Raiders 6,
Burlington-Edison Tigers 1
BURLINGTON — Cobe Betz overcame a first-set loss for the win at No. 2 singles.
Betz won 7-6(4), 6-0, 6-2.
"I was really impressed with the play of Cobe Betz today and this entire week," Tigers coach Ryan Wallace said. "He had to come back from a first-set loss today versus a very tough and consistent player ... After making some small adjustments he was able to recapture the momentum and put together a very nice comeback win today to earn his third win in as many matches."
