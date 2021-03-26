Alec Flury had a big day at the plate Friday as the Mount Vernon Christian baseball team played a doubleheader against Darrington.
Flury had three singles a double a triple and two stolen bases in seven at-bats. Jack Withers had three singles, three RBIs and four stolen bases for the Hurricanes.
Darrington won the first game 5-0, and the two teams fought to a 11-11 tie in the second game.
"It was a good experience for our players to be in two close games and to be able to play under the lights," Mount Vernon Christian coach Luke Baeslack said.
