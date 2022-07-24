Reed Harlow
Birthplace: Mount Vernon, Big Lake area
Reed Harlow
Birthplace: Mount Vernon, Big Lake area
Age: 71
Occupation: Retired for eight years, worked 41 years at Cascade Natural Gas in Mount Vernon.
Family: ”My father was a fireman in Anacortes for a couple of years. Then he got polio. So, Texaco was being built out at the point, March’s Point, and so he got hired out at Texaco and worked out there for 30 years.”
What do you like about living in Skagit County? “It’s so peaceful. People know each other, they see each other and recognize each other. There’s no hustle bustle.”
The world would be a better place if: “We all considered each other’s feelings.”
Something that brightens my day? “Sunshine would be my second pick, my first would be my wife, Donna. She brightens my day.”
First job: “I worked for my uncle and cousin on a dairy farm. I stared when I was 13 years old in the summertime.”
When I was younger I wanted to be: “A fireman. I liked going down the pole when Dad was a fireman.”
Best childhood memory: “Traveling with Mom and Dad in our little 13-foot travel trailer. Every summer we would take off and go somewhere.”
What’s the farthest you’ve traveled? “We’ve been to Singapore. We’ve been to China and Japan. Europe is next on our agenda, but we haven’t gotten there yet.”
Favorite food? “Probably spaghetti. I’m a spaghetti man.”
