Adam Airoldi
Age: 36
Residence: Everson
Born in: Northern Wisconsin
Occupation: Skagit Fisheries Enhancement Group Riparian Restoration manager
Education: Masters in Forest Ecology and Management from Michigan Tech
What do you like about working in Skagit County? The people and the environment in Skagit County are really cool, and working for SFEG is a good way to bring those two things together ... There’s a lot of value placed on salmon as a resource and as a foundation of the community.
What are your hobbies? I like to do trail running and hiking and skiing.
The world would be a better place if: People took the time to recognize and work towards long-term solutions.
Something that brightens my day: Seeing trees growing and snow in the mountains at the same time.
First job: A lifeguard at a beach in Wisconsin.
Best childhood memory: Wandering the woods with my dogs and my family.
What’s the farthest you’ve ever traveled? Europe.
If you could vacation anywhere, you’d go to: Vancouver Island.
What’s your favorite book? I like Ernest Hemingway’s writing a lot.
Person I admire most and why: Greta Thunberg because she has become kind of a voice for a lot of the big-picture changes that need to happen for us as a society, and humanity in general, to make it into the future.
How have you spent your time during the COVID-19 pandemic? I’ve been trying to spend a lot of time outdoors, whether that’s on the trails or near the water — enjoying the fresh air.
What have you missed the most? Being able to spend time with family and friends.
What is a positive to take out of the global pandemic? I think we’ve learned to be creative in some ways ... when the world is living on the internet.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.