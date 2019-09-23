Celeste Orthund

Celeste Orthund

Celeste Orthund

Birthplace: California

Age: 55

Occupation: Barber/Sportsmans Den

Residence: Burlington

Family: Married 18 years, three children, six grandchildren

Education: Mount Vernon High School, class of 1982

If you had a theme song, what would it be? “You are my Sunshine.”

What was the last picture you took with your phone? Grand babies

What chore do you hate the most? Mowing the lawn

What is your favorite cartoon? Paw Patrol

What is the strangest thing you have ever eaten? Snails

What movie can you practically quote from beginning to end? Grease

Biggest pet peeve: Complainers

Have you ever tipped over a cow? No

Would you rather breath like Darth Vader or talk like Yoda? Darth Vader

Have you ever been in a food fight? Yes

If you could instantly become an expert in something, what would it be? Life

What job would you be terrible at? Mechanic

What is the most spontaneous thing you’ve ever done? Jumped off a bridge

Mountains or beach? Beach

“The Walking Dead” or “Game of Thrones,” which would you survive longer in? Walking Dead

What has taken up too much time in your life? Not doing the things I really want to do.

 

More from this section

Load comments