Celeste Orthund
Birthplace: California
Age: 55
Occupation: Barber/Sportsmans Den
Residence: Burlington
Family: Married 18 years, three children, six grandchildren
Education: Mount Vernon High School, class of 1982
If you had a theme song, what would it be? “You are my Sunshine.”
What was the last picture you took with your phone? Grand babies
What chore do you hate the most? Mowing the lawn
What is your favorite cartoon? Paw Patrol
What is the strangest thing you have ever eaten? Snails
What movie can you practically quote from beginning to end? Grease
Biggest pet peeve: Complainers
Have you ever tipped over a cow? No
Would you rather breath like Darth Vader or talk like Yoda? Darth Vader
Have you ever been in a food fight? Yes
If you could instantly become an expert in something, what would it be? Life
What job would you be terrible at? Mechanic
What is the most spontaneous thing you’ve ever done? Jumped off a bridge
Mountains or beach? Beach
“The Walking Dead” or “Game of Thrones,” which would you survive longer in? Walking Dead
What has taken up too much time in your life? Not doing the things I really want to do.
