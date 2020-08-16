MIKE BRONDI
Residence: Rockport
Occupation: Retired from the National Park Service. Co-owner/operator of Blue Heron Farm in Rockport. Regular volunteer.
From: New Jersey
What brought you to Skagit County? “I hitch-hiked into Sedro-Woolley in 1975, and Skagit Valley has been my home since.”
What do you like about living in Skagit County? “Most everything. When I hit this valley, I said, ‘I don’t need to go anywhere else.’ I have been treated kindly since arriving here, penniless. And I have been trying to pass that along.”
What are your hobbies? Was a runner for a long time, enjoys biking, hiking and growing bamboo on the farm. Enjoys volunteering, particularly with the Concrete School District’s Farm to School program.
The world would be a better place if: “People reacted with kindness and compassion first.”
What is your favorite thing to grow on your farm? Favorite vegetable to grow is hot peppers, which he uses to make his own hot sauce. Favorite plant to grow is bamboo, of which he grows several varieties. “Bamboo is such an incredibly useful plant.”
Where would you go on vacation? If he had to choose just one place, he would take a snorkeling trip to a more distant island in the South Pacific.
What do you miss about life before the coronavirus? “I really miss being in the Farm to School classroom without having to worry about keeping distance. I really miss teaching about gardening up close and personal.”
What is a silver lining you have found during the pandemic? “Staying home has helped me catch up on home and farm work.”
