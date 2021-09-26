Note: We've recently updated our online systems. If you can't login please try resetting your password. You must login with an email address. If you don't have an email associated with your account email
n The Anacortes City Council will meet at 6 p.m. Monday, Sept. 27. The meeting is also available at us02web.zoom.us/j/89255646791 or by calling 253-215-8782, meeting ID 892-5564-6791.
n The Concrete Town Council will hold a special meeting at 5 p.m. Monday, Sept. 27, about law enforcement issues before the normally scheduled meeting at 6 p.m. Both meetings are accessible over Zoom at zoom.us/j/3723563720 or by calling 253-215-8782, meeting ID 372-356-3720.
n The La Conner Town Council will hold a special meeting at 5 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 28, devoted to budget discussions related to policing. The normally scheduled meeting will follow at 6 p.m. Over Zoom, meeting ID for the special meeting is 825-2335-8304, passcode is HHPx53; meeting ID for the regularly scheduled meeting is 876-0481-6792, passcode is cczb2b. Both meetings are accessible by telephone with the call-in number 253-215-8782; passcodes are 686414 (special meeting) and 066872 (regular meeting). Masks are required to attend meetings at Lower Maple Center.
The commissioners will also meet at 3:30 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 30, remotely, for a public hearing on the implementation of a sales tax increase to fund affordable housing. The meeting can be accessed at us06web.zoom.us/j/87180001980?pwd=eEVGUGkxZ3NkQkhYSnhBMEo2RTQrdz09, or by calling 253-215-8782, meeting ID 871-8000-1980, passcode 143573.
