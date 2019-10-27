n The Anacortes City Council will meet at 6 p.m. Monday, Oct. 28, at City Hall, 904 Sixth St. It will hold a discussion and take possible action to place a measure on the February special election ballot that would authorize a sales tax increase of one-tenth of 1 percent to raise money for affordable housing.
n The Concrete Town Council will meet at 6 p.m. Monday, Oct. 28, at Concrete Town Hall, 45672 Main St.
n The Mount Vernon City Council will meet at 7 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 30, at the Police Court Campus, 1805 Continental Place, to discuss the 2020 budget and property tax rate.
n The Skagit County Board of Commissioners will meet at 11 a.m. Monday, Oct. 28, at the Commissioners Office, 1800 Continental Place, Mount Vernon, for a presentation of the draft 5-Year Homeless Housing Plan.
