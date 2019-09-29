goskagit
DAN RUTHEMEYER

n The Concrete Town Council will hold a special meeting at 1 p.m. Monday, Sept. 30, at Concrete Town Hall, 45672 Main St., to discuss and possibly vote on closing accounts with Columbia Bank and instead joining SaviBank.

