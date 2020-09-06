n The Anacortes City Council will meet online at 6 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 8. The public can access it by visiting https://us02web.zoom.us/j/89255646791, or by calling 1-253-215-8782 and entering meeting ID 892-5564-6791.
n The Burlington City Council will meet at 7 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 10, by telephone. Call 1-774-777-4255, conference ID 589-8786.
n The Hamilton Town Council will meet at 7 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 8 via Zoom, which can be accessed at https://us02web.zoom.us/j/87663742635?pwd=MHJVR2t2NEkvR2REYWEvY2sraVhTdz09 or by phone at 253-215-8782 using meeting ID 876-6374-2635 and passcode 180083.
n The Mount Vernon City Council will meet at 6 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 9, remotely. Call 1-888-924-9240, access code 3366211. The meeting is also available on Comcast/Xfinity Channel 10 and at youtube.com/channel/UCUob_hcQUmd4S93YkletdrA.
