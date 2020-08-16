n The Burlington City Council will meet at 6 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 20, by telephone, for a workshop on the 2021 city budget. Call 1-774-777-4255, conference ID 589-8786.
n The Skagit County Board of Commissioners will meet at 9:30 a.m. Tuesday, Aug. 18 remotely. Watch the meeting live on Skagit21 Television, streamed online at skagitcounty.net/Skagit21, join by computer at global.gotomeeting.com/join/310879661 or listen by calling 1-571-317-3122, access code 310-879-661.
n The commissioners will meet at noon Thursday, Aug 20, remotely, with representatives from Whatcom, San Juan, Snohomish and Island counties for a discussion on regional cooperation. Watch the meeting live on Skagit21 Television, streamed online at skagitcounty.net/Skagit21, join by computer at zoom.us/j/98928451452 or listen by calling 1-253-215-8782, meeting ID 989-2845-1452.
