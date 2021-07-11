n The Anacortes City Council will meet at 6 p.m. Monday, July 12. Listen in by calling 1-253-215-8782, meeting ID 892-5564-6791. The meeting is also available at us02web.zoom.us/j/89255646791.
n The Concrete Town Council will meet at 6 p.m. Monday, July 12, remotely. Listen in by calling 1-253-215-8782, meeting ID 372-356-3720. The meeting is also available at zoom.us/j/3723563720.
n The Hamilton Town Council will meet at 7 p.m. Tuesday, July 13, at Town Hall, 584 Maple St. The meeting may also be held remotely over Zoom. Listen by calling 1-253-215-8782 and entering meeting ID 896-6909-6023 and passcode 756162, or watch online at zoom.us/j/89669096023.
n The La Conner Town Council will meet at 6 p.m. Tuesday, July 13 at Maple Hall, 104 Commercial St.
n The Sedro-Woolley City Council will meet at 6 p.m. Wednesday, July 14, for a public hearing on the city’s Six Year Transportation Improvement Plan. Call 253-215-8782, webinar ID 917-8685-0179 and password 091845, or by zoom.us/j/91786850179?pwd=Vys0Y29XalZmQTRmemJBM2txVDlUQT09.
n The Skagit Public Utility District Board of Commissioners will meet at 4:30 p.m. Tuesday, July 13. Listen in by calling 1-253-215-8782, meeting ID 813-9624-8010 and passcode 787418. The meeting is also available at skagitpud.zoom.us/j/81396248010?pwd=YmFSNmFodmpuZGpZRCtFZklFMUFIQT09
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.