n The Anacortes City Council will meet at 6 p.m. Monday, July 20, by telephone. Call 1-312-757-3121, access code 373-576-877.
n The Burlington City Council will meet at 7 p.m. Thursday, July 23, by telephone. Call 1-774-777-4255, conference ID 589-8786.
n The Mount Vernon City Council will meet at 6 p.m. Wednesday, July 22, remotely. Call 1-888-924-9240, access code 3366211. The meeting is also available on Comcast/Xfinity Channel 10 and at youtube.com/channel/UCUob_hcQUmd4S93YkletdrA.
n The Sedro-Woolley City Council will meet at 4 p.m. Wednesday, July 22, remotely. Call 253-215-8782, webinar ID 939-4976-3492 and password 025119, zoom.us/j/93949763492?pwd=Nit5bnhDVDNWQzJrVGFCZjExK0l4Zz09 and use password 025119.
