MOUNT VERNON — A handful of people gathered Saturday at Edgewater Park for a veterans appreciation project.
The event was meant to provide care and add decor to the five living World War I memorial elm trees that are present at the park.
"We come out here Memorial Day and Veterans Day to nurture the trees, plant poppy seeds, plant beauty bark, hang the proclamation flags as they change from event to event, put new flags out and then we get teams of people to come out and do it," organizer and Navy veteran Rich Sundance said.
Each tree is dedicated to a World War I veteran from the Skagit Valley.
This project was sponsored by the Mount Vernon Parks & Enrichment Services. This is also the first time the city has sponsored a project like this, said Recreation Coordinator Brooke Ahlegian.
"I think that there's so many ways to honor our local history, and I think that trees as living memorials are just a beautiful symbolism," Ahlegian said.
Sundance also handed out synthetic, blue forget-me-not flowers to attendees; This tradition started in 1920 by the Disabled American Veterans organization, Sundance said.
"They're called forget-me-not flowers because we don't let a season pass, Memorial Day or Veterans Day that we don't go out and remember the people that gave their life for our country," Sundance said.
After Sundance spoke to the group, a few people followed him to tend to more elms that are located at the Washington State University Skagit County Extension.
There are 54 memorial elms throughout the county, Sundance said.
"It's a very emotional thing for me because this is my life's work," he said.
